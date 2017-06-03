Qualifier draws to take place on Tuesday morning 03 June 2017





A general view of the team names before a qualifier draw.

The Round 1A and 1B Football and the Preliminary Round Hurling draws take place next Tuesday morning, June 6th on RTE Radio after the 8.30am news. The draw will also be streamed live on GAA.ie on www.gaa.ie/championshiplive

Football Championship

Round 1A

Games to take place on Saturday, June 17th. This Draw involves the eight counties on the “A” side of the Provincial Championship that do not qualify for the Provincial Semi-Finals, i.e. the following teams/losers of the following games:

Leinster

Wicklow

Longford

Louth/Meath

Laois/Kildare

Ulster

Derry

Antrim

Munster

Waterford

Connacht

Sligo

All eight slips are placed in one bowl; 1st team drawn plays 2nd, 3rd drawn plays 4th etc.

Round 1B

Games to take place on Saturday, June 24th. This Draw involves the eight counties on the “B” side of the Provincial Championship that do not qualify for the Provincial Semi-Finals, i.e. the losers of the following games:

Leinster

Wexford

Carlow/Dublin

Offaly/Westmeath

Ulster

Fermanagh

Down/Armagh

Cavan/Monaghan

Munster

Limerick

Connacht

London

All eight slips are placed in one bowl; 1st team drawn plays 2nd, 3rd drawn plays 4th etc.

In both draws, first team drawn shall have home advantage;

Exceptions:

i. Where two teams who have already met in a provincial championship of the current year are drawn to meet, the winner of the provincial championship game shall have home advantage.

ii. Except as provided for in Exception (i) above, if a County did not have home advantage in the 1st Round of the 2016 Qualifier Series, it shall have Home Advantage in the 1st Round in 2017. In the event of both teams having played away in 2016, the first team drawn shall have home advantage*.

*Counties drawn away in Round 1 in 2016:

An Longfort, An Lú, Ard Mhacha, Cill Mhantáin, Fear Manach, Londain, Luimneach & Port Láirge.

Confirmation of home venues, times and all dates for the fixtures will be confirmed following a meeting of C.C.C.C later in the day on June 6th.

Hurling Championship

Preliminary Round

Game to take place on Saturday, June 24th. This draw involves the winner of the Christy Ring (Antrim/Carlow) against either Laois or Westmeath.

Game to be played at a neutral venue.