Defeat would be unbearable for O'Hagan 03 June 2017





Down's Darren O'Hagan with Patrick Kearney of Derry

©INPHO Down's Darren O'Hagan with Patrick Kearney of Derry©INPHO

Down captain Darren O’Hagan says the prospect of losing to arch-rivals Armagh tomorrow “doesn’t bear thinking about”.

A near-capacity crowd is expected for what will be the Mourne County’s first Ulster SFC match at Pairc Elser (excluding the 2008 quarter-final replay against Tyrone) in 19 years.

“It is massive, it has been 20 odd years since we got an Ulster Championship first round game in Pairc Esler, and it probably is a tie of the round," O’Hagan told the Newry Democrat.

“In the National League we got a last-minute free to stay up while Armagh conceded a last-minute goal to stay down, so that is how tight it is going to be, plus the local rivalry. That is why it is going to be tie of the round.

“There are a lot of families that will have to split their loyalties living in Armagh or Down and it will all add to the occasion. The supporters are going to enjoy it just as much as the players will."

He added: “Down has a home game at last for over 20 years and it wouldn't bear thinking about getting beat by Armagh in Pairc Esler.

“But it is 50/50 between Down and Armagh, we could have got relegated from Division Two very easily and they could have won promotion from Division Three very easily, so that's how close an encounter it is going to be."