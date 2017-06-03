Offaly football double-header welcomed

03 June 2017

Offaly supporters will have an opportunity to see both their men's and ladies football teams in action at O'Connor Park tomorrow week.

It has been confirmed that the Leinster intermediate ladies football championship clash between Offaly and Longford will precede the Leinster SFC quarter-final between the Faithful County and Westmeath on Sunday, June 11, with the ladies game getting underway at 1pm.

"We are delighted to confirm our second double-header of the TG4 Leinster championship in association with Leinster GAA," the Ladies Gaelic Football Association said in a statement last night.

"We look forward to continuing this relationship with Leinster GAA, thus benefiting the promotion of Leinster LGFA."




