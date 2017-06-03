Fahy dreams of playing in Munster final 03 June 2017





Playing in a Munster SHC final would be a dream come true for Clare goalkeeper Andrew Fahy.

The Banner haven’t appeared in a provincial final since 2008, while they have to go back another decade to their last Munster title win in 1998.

“We all want to go through the front door,” Fahy told the Clare Champion ahead of tomorrow’s Munster SHC semi-final.

“The buzz of a championship win is massive. Everybody dreams of getting to a Munster final and there is a big prize there for both teams. The competition for places is very strong.”

On facing local rivals Limerick, the Whitegate clubman said: “There are always ferocious battles when they meet and, for the most part, there is only a puck of the ball between them. Hopefully, we will come out at the right side this week.”