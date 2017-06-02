Team news: Kildare and Laois teams announced 02 June 2017





Laois' Donal Kingston with Barry Gilleran of Longford.

©INPHO/Tommy Grealy. Laois' Donal Kingston with Barry Gilleran of Longford.©INPHO/Tommy Grealy.

The Kildare and Laois teams have been announced ahead of their interesting clash in the Leinster SFC Championship on Sunday.

The lilywhites were promoted to Division One after a strong league showing, but Laois were impressive in their opening round. With Kildare yet to taste championship action in 2017 this could make the tie that much more intriguing.

Kildare: Mark Donnellan; Mick O'Grady, David Hyland, Ollie Lyons; Johnny Byrne, Eoin Doyle, Keith Cribbin; Kevin Feely, Tommy Moolick; Fergal Conway, Niall Kelly, Paul Cribbin; David Slattery, Daniel Flynn, Cathal McNally.

Laois: Graham Brody; Darren Strong, Denis Booth, Stephen Attride; Eoin Buggie, Padraig McMahon, Damien O'Connor; Brendan Quigley, Colm Begley; Alan Farrell, John O'Loughlin, Niall Donoher; Evan O'Carroll, Donal Kingston, Paul Kingston.

Throw in at O'Connor Park is 3pm.