Team news: Kildare and Laois teams announced

02 June 2017

The Kildare and Laois teams have been announced ahead of their interesting clash in the Leinster SFC Championship on Sunday.

The lilywhites were promoted to Division One after a strong league showing, but Laois were impressive in their opening round. With Kildare yet to taste championship action in 2017 this could make the tie that much more intriguing. 

Kildare: Mark Donnellan; Mick O'Grady, David Hyland, Ollie Lyons; Johnny Byrne, Eoin Doyle, Keith Cribbin; Kevin Feely, Tommy Moolick; Fergal Conway, Niall Kelly, Paul Cribbin; David Slattery, Daniel Flynn, Cathal McNally.

Laois: Graham Brody; Darren Strong, Denis Booth, Stephen Attride; Eoin Buggie, Padraig McMahon, Damien O'Connor; Brendan Quigley, Colm Begley; Alan Farrell, John O'Loughlin, Niall Donoher; Evan O'Carroll, Donal Kingston, Paul Kingston.

Throw in at O'Connor Park is 3pm.




