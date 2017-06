Team news: Banner all set 02 June 2017





©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Clare's Podge Collins.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Clare's joint managers Donal Moloney and Gerry O’Connor have announced their side to face Munster rivals Limerick on Sunday.

Clare (Munster SHC v Limerick): Andrew Fahy; Seadna Morey, David McInerney, Patrick O'Connor; David Fitzgerald, Conor Cleary, Gearoid O'Connell; Colm Galvin, David Reidy; Tony Kelly, Podge Collins, John Conlon; Aron Shanagher, Conor McGrath, Shane O'Donnell.

Throw in at Semple Stadium is 4pm and is Live on Sky Sports.