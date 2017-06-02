Team news: Dubs name strong side 02 June 2017





Dublin's Jack McCaffrey.

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Dublin's Jack McCaffrey.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Jim Gavin has named a strong starting fifteen to face Carlow on Saturday evening as Dublin look to continue their dominance in Leinster.

Dublin (Leinster SFC v Carlow): Stephen Cluxton; Michael Fitzsimons, Jonny Cooper, Eric Lowndes; Niall Scully, Cian O'Sullivan, Jack McCaffrey; Brian Fenton, James McCarthy; Ciaran Kilkenny, Diarmuid Connolly, Paul Mannion; Kevin McManamon, Con O'Callaghan, Dean Rock.

Throw in at O'Moore Park in Laois is at 7pm and can be seen Live on Sky Sports.