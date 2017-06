Team news: Limerick XV revealed 02 June 2017





©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Limerick's Shane Dowling shoots at the Clare goal.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Limerick manager John Kiely has announced his side to face Clare on Sunday in their Munster SHC semi-final at Semple Stadium.

Limerick (Munster SHC v Clare): Nickie Quaid; Sean Finn, Richie McCarthy, Mike Casey; Dan Morrissey, Declan Hannon, Seamus Hickey; Paul Browne, James Ryan; Shane Dowling, David Dempsey, Cian Lynch; Peter Casey, Kyle Hayes, Graeme Mulcahy.

Throw in is at 4pm and is Live on Sky Sports.