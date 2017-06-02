Ladies previews: four provincial clashes this weekend 02 June 2017





The Cork ladies go on a lap of honour at Croke Park after winning their sixth All-Ireland SFC title in-a-row.

There are two games at senior and intermediate level in the Ladies football championship this weekend.

Saturday 3 June



TG4 Munster Intermediate Championship Round 2

Tipperary v Limerick, Sean Treacy Park, 2pm

TG4 All Ireland Intermediate Championship favourites, Tipperary, will begin their quest to retain their Munster Championship when they take on Limerick on Saturday. Tipperary will be pleased with their form coming into this encounter having finally achieving promotion to Lidl NFL Division 2 following their thrilling replay victory against Wexford. Limerick have not had a good time of it of late. They were relegated back to Division 4 earlier this year and they were well beaten by Clare in their TG4 Championship opener. Limerick will need to see a significant upturn in their form this weekend or it could be a very long day against a Tipperary forward line consisting of Aisling McCarthy, Aishling Moloney and Mairead Morrissey.



Sunday 4 June

TG4 Munster Senior Championship Round 2

Waterford v Cork, Fraher Field, 3pm

Cork will make a welcome return to TG4 Championship football for the first time since their latest All Ireland Senior Championship win last September. Ephie Fitzgerald has overseen a changing of the guard in Cork Ladies Football with Rena Buckley, Briege Corkery, Deirdre O’Reilly and several other major stars having been unavailable. In their stead have come a series of young stars like Niamh Cotter, Libby Coppinger and several young guns that drove the new look Rebellettes to Lidl NFL Division 1 glory.

Waterford are enjoying their second year in Senior Championship football and they have continued their excellent progress by defeating Kerry in their championship opener. That win will be a great boost to Waterford before they face the huge challenge presented by the defending champions. Waterford will be confident of performing well against Cork and even if they lose out narrowly it will give them a great chance of contesting a Munster Championship Final.

Cork suffered another blow of losing Doireann O’Sullivan to injury and they are also without team captain, Ciara O’Sullivan, who is travelling. Although Cork have made light of losing some big names the latest loss is a significant blow and will give Waterford further hope of claiming a famous win.

TG4 Leinster Senior Championship

Laois v Kildare, O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 1:00pm (J. Gallagher)

Laois will play their second TG4 Leinster senior championship match when they take on Kildare in Tullamore ahead of the GAA championship match between the same two sides. Laois need a win to maintain their hopes of reaching a Leinster Championship Final after losing out to Westmeath by 3 points. They will be confident of getting the victory though as they face a Kildare team that are playing their first competitive fixture since suffering relegation from Division 2 of the Lidl NFL. Kildare did perform well throughout the league but will feel that they did not get the results their efforts deserved. If Kildare can find that extra little spark on Sunday then they will have a great chance but they will be right up against it when they take on this Laois side that are on an upward curve. Extra spice will be added to this encounter as both teams will play in front of their men’s supporters in a big championship encounter.

TG4 Leinster Intermediate Championship

Meath v Wicklow, Pairc Tailteann, 2:30pm (J. Doherty)

Wicklow are coming off the back of a disappointing result in their Leinster championship opener when they were well beaten by a strong Wexford team. This weekend they face a Meath side that have waited since April for competitive football. Meath operated in Division 3 of the Lidl NFL where they ultimately failed to gain promotion and will be disappointed with their results, however, Wicklow are coming off a Division 4 final loss as well as a comprehensive defeat to Wexford so their confidence will not be very high. Meath will expect to come away with the win but Wicklow have the benefit of competitive match practise that could help them spring a surprise.