Burns predicts close contest 02 June 2017





Down manager Eamonn Burns.

Eamonn Burns reckons there will be little or nothing between Down and Armagh on Sunday.

Speaking to the Irish News ahead of the local derby clash in Newry, the Mourne County boss commented: "Whether we're in Division 2 and Armagh are in Division 3 counts for nothing. It's a level playing field because both these teams are very evenly matched. I don't know what the betting is - I'm not a betting man - but I'm sure it's close odds.

"The other end of the spectrum is, it's a home draw for us - the first in 19 years or something - but that will not faze Armagh. They'll come down the road looking to win and so will we.

"It's a mouth-watering tie, it's probably the pick of the first round games. We're looking forward to it and I'm sure Kieran McGeeney's men are looking forward to it as well."