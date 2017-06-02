O'Brien relishing Dubs test 02 June 2017





Carlow players celebrate with manager Turlough O'Brien.

Turlough O'Brien expects Carlow to give a good account of themselves against Dublin.

Buoyed by their first round win over Wexford, the Barrowsiders face the All-Ireland champions in Portlaoise tomorrow night.

"I thought we performed very well on the day against Wexford. We scored 2-17 but we could have scored another four goals. It was a very good Carlow performance," the Carlow manager said in an interview with RTE.

"We hope to go into the game on Saturday night with the same attitude. Preparations have gone well for what is another championship game. It's a big occasion for Carlow, it's the first time we've played the All-Ireland champions in a long, long time.

"You couldn't ask for any more in terms of commitment and attitude from the players. They are in a very good place, mentally and physically."

O'Brien isn't making an issue of the fact that the game is in O'Moore Park rather than in Carlow's home pitch of Netwatch Cullen Park.

"It would have been great to play in Croke Park or Dr Cullen Park, where I suppose the game should have been fixed as a home game for us," he continued.

"We're familiar with Portlaoise and we're happy enough to go and play it there. Any county player worth his salt wants to test himself against the best team in the country and they don't come any better than this Dublin team."