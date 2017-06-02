GAA on TV this weekend: seven games to watch 02 June 2017





©INPHO/James Crombie. Sky Sports at Markievicz Park, Sligo.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Sky Sports cover their first games of 2017 as this Bank Holiday weekend sees the senior championships share the bill with Comórtas Peile.



Saturday 3 June



Sky Sports 5, 6pm, Carlow v Dublin, Leinster SFC quarter-final (Throw-in 7pm)





Sunday 4 June



RTE2, 1.30pm, Down v Armagh, Ulster SFC quarter-final (Throw-in 2pm)



BBC2 NI, 1.45pm, Down v Armagh, Ulster SFC quarter-final (Throw-in 2pm)



Sky Sports 1, 3pm, Limerick v Clare, Munster SHC semi-final (Throw-in 4pm)

TG4, Comórtas Peile, 5.40pm, Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta Senior semi-final (Throw-in 6pm)

TG4, Comórtas Peile, 7.20pm, Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta Senior semi-final (Throw-in 7.30pm)

RTE2, 9.30pm, The Sunday Game

Highlights from the weekend’s championship action.



Monday 5 June

TG4, Comórtas Peile, 1.30pm, Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta Junior final (Throw-in 2pm)

TG4, Comórtas Peile, 3.30pm, Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta Senior final (Throw-in 4pm)

TG4, 5.40pm, Páidí Ó Sé - Rí an Pharóiste

A profile of the Gaelic footballer and manager, who died in December 2012, told from the perspective of one of his neighbours as she embarks on a voyage of discovery. She tries to come to grips with her hero while exploring the importance in receiving recognition from our own people.

TG4, 8pm, GAA USA

Dara Ó Cinnéide travels across America and uncovers the story of the GAA Stateside. In the final episode, he explores how the US clubs began to import Irish players, paying them to play in weekend games or for entire summers. At the start of the millennium, a protest started against the payment of players and that the money should be set aside to train young American kids, which would guarantee that the GAA would survive in America for future generations.