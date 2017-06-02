Bord Na Mona set for O'Connor Park deal 02 June 2017





O'Connor Park, Tullamore, the home of Offaly GAA.

©INPHO/James Crombie. O'Connor Park, Tullamore, the home of Offaly GAA.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Speculation is growing that Bord Na Mona have won the race for the O'Connor Park, Tullamore naming rights.

Just last week, Tullamore GAA Club, who own the grounds, gave the go-ahead for a sponsor's name to be added to the title.

The Offaly County Board agreed a 35-year lease with the Tullamore club in 2002 and since then major investment has been placed into the grounds.

The latest move to sell the naming rights will be a much needed boost to the Offaly board's finances for the next few years.

The Midland Tribune reports that the energy company are leading the way to secure the naming rights with an announcement expected next week.

Many county board's have used the selling of naming rights as a source of income with the likes of Wexford, Carlow, Westmeath, Longford, Mayo and Cavan already taking this course of action.