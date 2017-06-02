Donoghue focused on Faithful 02 June 2017





Galway manager Micheal Donoghue.

©INPHO/Morgan Treacy. Galway manager Micheal Donoghue.©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

Galway manager Micheal Donoghue has stressed that they will give Offaly the respect they deserve in the Leinster SHC semi-final.

O'Moore Park, Portlaoise is the venue for this clash as Galway are 1/100 to win and advance to the provincial decider.

Despite being overwhelming favourites, Donoghue stated to the Connacht Tribune that they will prepare for the game as they would for any other and treat the opposition as they would anyone else.

“We have three weeks to get ready for Offaly. We will prepare for them like any other team and they can back well in the league,” said Donoghue.

“It's ultimately about our own performance and we are still only in the provincial championship.”