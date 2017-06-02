Vinnie: Reggae Boys should have home advantage 02 June 2017





Netwatch Cullen Park, the home of Carlow GAA.

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Netwatch Cullen Park, the home of Carlow GAA.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Vinnie Murphy would rather see Dublin play Carlow in Netwatch Cullen Park than O'Moore Park.

Just like their neighbours Laois last year, the Barrowsiders won't have home advantage against the All-Ireland champions, who have the biggest fan-base in the country.

"I just wish tomorrow's Leinster opener was in Carlow rather than Portlaoise," the Dublin legend wrote in the Irish Daily Star.

"Carlow deserved home advantage after taking out Wexford. It would be something special to be heading down there, the town heaving and buzzing, the ground electric.

"Portlaoise will still have a carnival atmosphere, but I'd love for the Dubs to be heading into the backyard of the Reggae Boys. That's the way I've always thought of Carlow with their rainbow strip that reminds me of the Rasta colours.

"You hear all this stuff about Dublin always playing in Croke Park but I know, from my own playing days, we loved going on the road - whether it was in league or championship. That's the case with Jim Gavin's men too."