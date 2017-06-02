Donegal duo ready to resume 02 June 2017





Donegal's Neil McGee and Michael Murphy.

Donegal supporters can breath a sigh of relief as their inspirational captain Michael Murphy and Neil McGee have both declared themselves fit.

There was widespread shock when Murphy and McGee were injured in the same club game last weekend and initial fears were that the duo could be sidelined for a spell.

Donegal manager Rory Gallagher stressed during the week that both should be available for the Ulster SFC semi-final against Tyrone on June 18th.

However, Murphy returned to training last night (Thursday), while McGee will be back on the field this weekend.

In further good news, Jamie Brennan, who scored a goal against Antrim, will be back training next week as will Kieran Gillespie, who has spent a number of months on the sideline.