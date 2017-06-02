'I would love to be playing in this' 02 June 2017





Armagh's Brendan Donaghy with Benny Coulter of Down.

©INPHO/Presseye/Russell Pritchard. Armagh's Brendan Donaghy with Benny Coulter of Down.©INPHO/Presseye/Russell Pritchard.

Benny Coulter admits he would be love be lining out for Down against Armagh on Sunday.

The build-up to the local derby clash in Pairc Esler has Coulter wishing he could turn the clock back to before his inter-county retirement two years ago.

"This is the first game that I have really, really missed since I retired," the Mayobridge clubman told the Belfast Telegraph.

"I do a column in the Newry Democrat and I wrote that this is the game that has caught me out. I would love to be playing in this.

"I haven't really missed it since I have retired, but the build-up to this… it is the first time we have played in Newry for 18 years (excluding a replay against Tyrone in 2008 in which he scored a late winning goal), so it is going to be a brilliant occasion for everybody and it is the local rivals Armagh too."

He added: "Obviously I miss the buzz and stuff, but I haven't thought about a game as much as I have this game here. I would love to play in it - the fact of it being in Newry in front of around 16,000.

"There is a lot at stake here for both teams, on both sets of players to win and that pressure is something I am really missing."