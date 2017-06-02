'I would love to be playing in this'

02 June 2017

Armagh's Brendan Donaghy with Benny Coulter of Down.
©INPHO/Presseye/Russell Pritchard.

Benny Coulter admits he would be love be lining out for Down against Armagh on Sunday.

The build-up to the local derby clash in Pairc Esler has Coulter wishing he could turn the clock back to before his inter-county retirement two years ago. 

"This is the first game that I have really, really missed since I retired," the Mayobridge clubman told the Belfast Telegraph.

"I do a column in the Newry Democrat and I wrote that this is the game that has caught me out. I would love to be playing in this.

"I haven't really missed it since I have retired, but the build-up to this… it is the first time we have played in Newry for 18 years (excluding a replay against Tyrone in 2008 in which he scored a late winning goal), so it is going to be a brilliant occasion for everybody and it is the local rivals Armagh too."

He added: "Obviously I miss the buzz and stuff, but I haven't thought about a game as much as I have this game here. I would love to play in it - the fact of it being in Newry in front of around 16,000.

"There is a lot at stake here for both teams, on both sets of players to win and that pressure is something I am really missing."




Most Read Stories

Team news: Two debuts for Meath

The buzz of championship football is what it's all about for Tobin

Duignan criticises Munster rivals for not divulging teams sooner

Carey voted 'Kilkenny's best'

SFC previews: Three derbies in two provinces

Walsh return on cards


Android app on Google Play