No excuses from O'Connor 02 June 2017





Clare captain Pat O'Connor has stressed that regardless of the result on Sunday, there can be no excuses.

Both Clare and Limerick have been working towards this Sunday June 4th since the draw was made and O'Connor states that neither side can have an excuse at this stage.

The meeting of the neighbours creates a massive atmosphere as both sets of supporters head for Semple Stadium this Sunday.

The time for talking is almost over and O'Connor is looking forward to leading his side out in Thurles this weekend.

“When any team meets up, they start by setting goals and this has always been to the forefront for us,” O'Connor stressed to the Clare Champion.

“The league was used to blood a lot of players and over 30 were used. There are over 30 in the squad with a good bank of experience and all will be needed.

“We do feel an extra buzz because of the tradition in Clare-Limerick games. A lot of the lads go to college together. We have lads working in Limerick and they have lads working in Clare.

“It was the same when my father and uncles were playing in the 70s and again with the teams in the '90s. It's a really exciting fixture.”