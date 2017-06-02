'When the final whistle blew all hell broke loose' 02 June 2017





A referee jersey from the early 1990's. A referee jersey from the early 1990's.

How's this for a referee's report?

Twenty-four-years ago, Erin's Isle and St. Mark's met in a Dublin U16 football encounter at Collinstown Lane and the referee gave a blow-by-blow account of what unfolded. Let's just say things got a little bit out of control!

NB: We've blanked out the protagonists to protect their identities.

