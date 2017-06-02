Collins 'enjoying his hurling' 02 June 2017





©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Clare's Podge Collins.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Clare's Podge Collins has no regrets over opting to just focus on hurling this year.

Collins juggled both hurling and football for a couple of years, while he also had to endure a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a cruciate ligament injury.

This year though, he decided to focus on the small ball code and he told the Clare Champion that he is looking forward to Sunday's Munster SHC semi-final against Limerick.

“It's been tough for the last few years with the cruciate and playing both, which made it tougher, so I decided to focus on just one code this year,” said Collins.

“It has given me more time to do my own thing and I am that bit fresher as a result. I am enjoying my hurling. Thankfully, I have had no problem following the cruciate injury, I did a good bit of rehab which helped.”

Collins added that playing for a place in a Munster final is a huge incentive for both sides on Sunday afternoon.

“Look, there is a massive carrot for both sides. The winners will be in the Munster final and, regardless of the outcome of that game, there will be an All-Ireland quarterfinal.

“Cork, after a great win over the All-Ireland champions, have to face Waterford now for a place in the Munster final. Yes, the prize for Sunday's winners is massive.”