Guckian looking forward to Rossie test 02 June 2017





Leitrim's Michael McWeeney with manager Brendan Guckian.

Leitrim manager Brendan Guckian revealed that any day they face Roscommon is a good day for the county.

The rivarly between the two counties goes back generations and they will renew acquaintances on June 18th when they meet in the Connacht SFC semi-final.

Roscommon have had the better of recent exchanges between the sides and indeed you have to go back to 2000 to the last time Leitrim came out on top in a championship meeting between the sides.

Nonetheless, Guckian told the Leitrim Observer that he and the players are very much looking forward to the game.

Guckian said: “Everyone always looks forward to any day Roscommon and Leitrim meet and I have no doubt that three weeks' time will be no different. Absolutely, we're looking forward to it.”