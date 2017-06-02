Exiles in good shape for qualifiers 02 June 2017





London players and management dejected.

©INPHO/Garry McManus. London players and management dejected.©INPHO/Garry McManus.

London manager Ciaran Deely feels that they are better prepared for the All-Ireland SFC qualifiers compared to last year.

The Exiles gave it their all against Leitrim in the Connacht SFC last weekend, but their efforts fell just short and they now must turn their attention to the back door system.

London were defeated by Mayo in the provincial championship last year in a game that they were never given a hope of winning.

However, it was a different story this year as there was a genuine belief that they could advance to the Connacht semi final and Deely told the Leitrim Observer that they are better focused this time around.

“Last year against Mayo, you are looking to put in a performance and keep the score down, and if you compete great,” said Deely.

“This year, it's harder, I have to be honest, we really hoped that we would be in a semi-final. I was gutted, but we look forward to the qualifiers with great confidence.”