Duignan criticises Munster rivals for not divulging teams sooner 02 June 2017





Michael Duignan.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Michael Duignan.©INPHO/James Crombie.

The silence has been deafening from the Limerick and Clare camps with regard to team news ahead of Sunday's Munster SHC semi-final at Semple Stadium and Michael Duignan isn't impressed.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio 1's Morning Ireland, the former Offaly star reckons the delay in releasing teams takes away from the build-up to the local derby clash.

"For the supporters, the media, everyone, it's just not ideal," he said.

"We should be taking about the players, the match-ups and potential match winners. We should be looking at photographs of these players in the paper. We need to get to know our players a lot better and we need to promote the game a lot better.

"It's not going to make a player play any better if people know he's playing any better. Most of these things are open secrets anyway.

"Get the teams out there and get us talking about the matches much earlier."