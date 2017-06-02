Jamesie sees 'glorious opportunity' for Clare 02 June 2017





Jamesie O'Connor.

©INPHO/Dan Sheridan. Jamesie O'Connor.©INPHO/Dan Sheridan.

Jamesie O'Connor feels Clare will never get a better opportunity to put right their "deplorable" Munster SHC record.

Despite winning an All-Ireland four years ago and reaching the final in 2002, the Banner have won just four games in 15 provincial championship campaigns. But under new joint-managers Donal Moloney and Gerry O'Connor, they are widely fancied to qualify for the Munster final at Limerick's expense on Sunday.

"It is a glorious opportunity because it's such a massive game, you're guaranteed a Munster final. I played in six Munster finals in my career, you just take it as a given but our record in Munster is deplorable," the Clare legend told the Irish Independent.

"I don't think it's been deliberate but the reality is we haven't been good enough and there is no excuse now. Limerick are clearly in transition and we are the more experienced side and it's an absolute must-win game for Clare. If they win the whole season opens up."

He added: "These guys are an ambitious bunch of players and they're accustomed to success, it hurts Clare. Hurt drove the Tipperary lads last year, and it hurts Clare that their record in Munster is what it is and they haven't gotten back to Croke Park.

"I think you'll see resolve this year, the clock is ticking to get back there. I can't put my finger on any one thing why we haven't kicked on, ultimately maybe we haven't been good enough."