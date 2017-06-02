SFC previews: Three derbies in two provinces 02 June 2017





Neighbours Louth and Meath will clash in the Leinster SFC quarter-final at Parnell Park for the second successive season.

©INPHO/Tom Beary. Neighbours Louth and Meath will clash in the Leinster SFC quarter-final at Parnell Park for the second successive season.©INPHO/Tom Beary.

Here we preview the four football championship encounters taking place this weekend in Portlaoise, Tullamore, Dublin and Newry.

Saturday, June 3rd

Leinster SFC quarter-final

Carlow v Dublin, O'Moore Park, 7pm - Sky Sports

Carlow’s prize for their brave win over Wexford last month is a battle with the All-Ireland champions on Saturday and they face a mammoth task to say the least.

Dublin’s 36-game unbeaten run eventually came to an end at the hands of Kerry in April’s National League final and they’re 1/200 to return to winning ways in Portlaoise this weekend.

These two counties haven’t met in the championship in 29 years and you’d have to go way back to 1964 for the last time the Barrowsiders toppled the capital men in the Leinster SFC.

Bookmakers are offering odds of 25/1 for the eastern province minnows to pull off the unthinkable this time round and while Turlough O’Brien will no doubt have his team primed for tomorrow this particular order looks simply too tall.

The 15 players that Jim Gavin opts for come throw-in will start the Dubs’ bid for a 12th Delaney Cup in 13 seasons and Carlow – inspired by Brendan Murphy and Paul Broderick the last day – don’t look like upsetting that.

Verdict: Dublin

Sunday, June 4th

Leinster SFC quarter-finals

Louth v Meath, Parnell Park, 3pm

Louth were far from convincing in their first round win over Wicklow and will be well aware that Sunday’s return to Parnell Park sees them requiring an improved effort against Meath.

Andy McEntee makes his championship bow as manager with the Royals and they’ll be looking to repeat last year’s victory on the same stage which saw them winning out against their neighbours by four points.

Colin Kelly’s men earned a deserved promotion from Division 3 in the spring and got their summer off to a winning start but still enter Sunday’s clash in the capital as 9/2 underdogs, having lost a handful of key players since the league.

Meanwhile, Meath captain Graham Reilly has declared himself fit after picking up a knee injury in a challenge match against Mayo last month and should play a significant part if his county are to progress this weekend.

Dublin aside, Meath are the last team to win the Delaney Cup, defeating the Wee County after a controversial finish to the 2010 decider, and fans of the former will need no reminding of that day ahead of Sunday’s showdown as their team looks for its county’s first championship win over the Royals since 1975.

Verdict: Meath

Laois v Kildare, O'Connor Park, 3pm

Kildare enter the fray for the 2017 All-Ireland SFC on Sunday against a Laois outfit which found their goal-scoring touch against Longford in the opening round.

The O’Moore men bagged a brace of goals either side of half-time to send the Midlanders into the qualifiers in what was a much improved display from the majority of their outings in the league.

Peter Creedon’s side may have suffered relegation from Division 3 but they made a hugely positive start to the summer last month and will be content enough heading into Sunday’s game against the Lilywhites as 5/2 outsiders.

Kildare, who are without injured forwards Neil Flynn and Ben McCormack, impressed on route to promotion to Division 1 during the spring but fell flat in their hopes of some April silverware against Galway at Croke Park – a stage they’ll be looking to return to come July as current second favourites for the Delaney Cup.

Brothers Paul and Donie Kingston did a good portion of the damage for Laois the last day and if Cian O’Neill’s charges can keep those two at bay and supply the likes of Niall Kelly and the recently returned Paddy Brophy they should have enough to come through with some comfort in Tullamore.

Verdict: Kildare

Ulster SFC quarter-final

Down v Armagh, Pairc Esler, 2pm – RTE

This Ulster derby marks the earliest throw-in on Sunday and there shouldn’t be much between these two teams come the last whistle in Newry.

Down have only managed three wins in their last 20 games between league and championship but their form during this past National League campaign was good enough to see them preserving Division 2 status for next year by the skin of their teeth.

Eamonn Burns’ side are now seeking their first Ulster championship win since defeating Derry in the quarter-finals of 2013 and are only slight underdogs (11/10) to do so, with Armagh having lost out in back-to-back provincial openers since 2014.

Armagh boss Kieran McGeeney has had recent injury concerns over star forward Jamie Clarke allayed and it was the Crossmaglen man’s contribution that swung the tie in the favour of the Orchard County when these two last met on the provincial stage six years ago.

Could Clarke prove to be the difference between the two teams again on Sunday or will the Mourne men finally deliver a long-awaited championship victory over their old rivals?

Verdict: Armagh