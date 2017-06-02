The buzz of championship football is what it's all about for Tobin 02 June 2017





Donnacha Tobin at Dowth Hall ©INPHO/Bryan Keane Donnacha Tobin at Dowth Hall ©INPHO/Bryan Keane

A dislocated elbow stalled the start of Donnacha Tobin's season with the Meath senior footballers but now he's fighting fit ahead of their championship opener against neighbours Louth.

According to the tight-marking defender, the excitement is building inside the Royal County camp as they prepare to make their bow in this year's Leinster SFC at Parnell Park this Sunday (3pm).

“League is league but, at the end of the day, championship is what you play football for, the big championship games,” Tobin commented at the Meath senior football media morning.

“Louth in Parnell Park, the first round of the championship, there's definitely a buzz about the camp. Everyone is excited, everyone is mad to get on the starting 15 or on the 24 in the panel. There's a great buzz around the whole camp.”

The Blackhall Gaels clubman's versatility has meant that at various times during his career he has been used to plug different holes in the Meath defence but, for now, he's enjoying his time at corner-back.

“Once I'm on the starting 15, I don't care. Wherever the manager decides I can have the best impact and the greatest impact on the game, I'm happy to play there.

“I suppose Andy (McEntee) has me a bit more settled in corner-back and I'm enjoying playing there but I'll play anywhere once I'm in the starting 15!”

An ever present on the Meath senior squad since 2012, last year's O'Byrne Cup medal is all that Tobin has to show for his efforts. It goes without saying that he hopes to add to his medal collection in the coming years.

“When you look back on your career that's what you will judge it on. Especially Meath football because, historically, we've been quite a successful county but it would be very disappointing to think that you will look back on your career without having any degree of success.

“A Leinster title is the minimum I want to have when I finish my career.”

Is that a goal that is within the grasp of this current crop of Royal County footballers?

“There's a very good group of players there but it's one step at a time. Every team in Leinster is thinking very much the same. Dublin are where they are, they are probably a level above everyone else at the minute but we're not even looking that far ahead yet.

“For now we need to focus fully on Louth. Louth are going to put up a massive test to us and we need to be absolutely on our A game to beat them.”