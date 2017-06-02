Fixtures row erupts in Kerry 02 June 2017





©INPHO/Dan Sheridan. A general view of a Kerry flag.©INPHO/Dan Sheridan.

The scheduling of county senior football championship matches on a Friday evening has caused outrage in Kerry.

Three county SFC matches were scheduled for last Friday evening with all to throw in at 7.30pm and this was at the centre of the row.

Five of the six managers concerned criticised the timing of the games as they revealed that some players had to quit work early to make the 7.30pm throw in.

St Kieran's manager James Sheehan stated at a county board meeting that it was 'disgraceful' to have the game on a Friday evening.

“I think that it was absolutely disgraceful that the county board put games on. I really, really do. A fella took a day off from Kildare, a fella from Sligo as well,” stressed Sheehan whose side had to travel to Gallarus to play West Kerry.

“Shane (Fitzmaurice) did his final exams above in Cork at 4pm and then expecting him to down here. Seamus (Scanlon) and all those fellas took half days. I mean the county board .. I better say no more or I'll get in trouble.”

Sheehan's sentiments were echoed by West Kerry manager Paul Quinn, Kenmare Shamrocks manager John O'Sullivan Morgan and Legion manager Alan Quinn.

The County Board responded by stating the decision to play the games on a Friday evening was not taken lightly.