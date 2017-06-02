Frank wasn't a fan of sweeper system 02 June 2017





Clare's Frank Lohan.

©INPHO/Morgan Treacy. Clare's Frank Lohan.©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

Frank Lohan believes Clare will benefit from the decision to ditch the sweeper system.

The 1995 and '97 All-Ireland winning corner back expects to see a more offensive Clare in Sunday's Munster SHC semi-final against Limerick.

“Results over the years have shown that the sweeper isn’t effective,” he told the Irish Examiner.

“You won’t win big games with a sweeper. There are too many negatives associated with it. You never see Kilkenny or Tipperary employing a sweeper.

“One of the main strengths of this Clare team is that we have very good forwards. You must play to your strengths and you’re not doing that if you isolate them by only playing five forwards. You’re giving an advantage to the opposition because you’re giving their defence more time on the ball and more time to deliver better ball into their forwards.”