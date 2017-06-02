SHC preview: Banner men to deliver 02 June 2017





James Ryan's Limerick and Pat O'Connor's Clare will meet in the Munster senior hurling championship semi-final at Semple Stadium, Thurles on Sunday. James Ryan's Limerick and Pat O'Connor's Clare will meet in the Munster senior hurling championship semi-final at Semple Stadium, Thurles on Sunday.

There’s just one senior hurling championship clash down for decision this weekend as Limerick and Clare cross swords for a place in the Munster final on July 9th.

Sunday, June 4th

Munster SHC semi-final

Limerick v Clare, Semple Stadium, 4pm - Sky Sports

Clare head into this game looking for their first Munster championship win since 2013 and will be fancied to deliver it come Sunday evening at the home of hurling.

The Banner men are 4/7 to send Limerick into the qualifiers – the same stage they scored a four-point victory over them last summer – and advance into a Munster final against either Cork or Waterford next month.

Under the rule of John Kiely, the Shannonsiders missed out on league promotion but April saw them pulling off an impressive victory over Cork in the Division 1 quarter-finals at Pairc Ui Rinn, where Shane Dowling and Gearoid Hegarty stood up to the plate for the visitors.

Those two and many more will need to be prominent on Sunday if the Treaty men are to cause an upset as Clare boast a wealth of talent up front, with Tony Kelly, Podge Collins and David Reidy all as deadly as any on their day.

Clare co-manager Gerry O’Connor said his team will require “a top-class performance” on Sunday if the Banner County are to score a 19th win in the 55th championship meeting between these two counties, and they look good to narrow the margin a bit between their old rivals here.

Verdict: Clare