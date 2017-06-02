Carey voted 'Kilkenny's best'

02 June 2017

Kilkenny greats DJ Carey, Henry Shefflin and Eddie Keher.

DJ Carey has been voted as the best Kilkenny hurler of all time.

A record 34 championship goals helped Carey win five All-Ireland SHCs, ten Leinsters, four NHLs and nine All-Star awards.

The Kilkenny People picked their top 25 hurlers that the county ever produced and they voted Carey ahead of the likes of Henry Shefflin and Eddie Keher.

The final vote will be a source of great debate, especially the decision to have Carey at top spot ahead of Shefflin.

Only one current player made the top ten with Richie Hogan coming in at number ten, while his former team mates Tommy Walsh, Eoin Larkin, JJ Delaney and Noel Hickey also make the list.

Frank Cummins and Ollie Walsh make up the top ten in what is an impressive line up of hurlers.

The top ten is as follows:
1.  DJ Carey
2.  Henry Shefflin
3.  Eddie Keher
4.  Tommy Walsh
5.  JJ Delaney
6.  Frank Cummins
7.  Ollie Walsh 
8.  Noel Hickey
9.  Eoin Larkin
10. Richie Hogan




Most Read Stories

Team news: Two debuts for Meath

The buzz of championship football is what it's all about for Tobin

Duignan criticises Munster rivals for not divulging teams sooner

Carey voted 'Kilkenny's best'

SFC previews: Three derbies in two provinces

Walsh return on cards


Android app on Google Play