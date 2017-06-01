Team news: Five championship debutants for Armagh 01 June 2017





Armagh's Oisin O'Neill scores a goal against Derry.

Armagh have named five championship debutants in their starting 15 to face neighbours Down in Sunday's Ulster quarter-final in Newry.

Goalkeeper Blaine Hughes, corner-back Paul Hughes, wing-back Aaron McKay, midfielder Niall Grimley and centre-forward Oisin O'Neill will all make their first starts at this level.

Blaine Hughes returns from injury to take up the number one jersey ahead of Patrick Morrison who missed much of the league campaign after undergoing an abdominal operation.

U21 ace O'Neill - a son of All-Ireland winning Crossmaglen manager Gareth - was one of St Mary's leading lights in their march to the Sigerson Cup title in February.

Meanwhile, Jamie Clarke will make his first championship start for the county since the 2015 qualifier defeat to Galway after being named at top of the right.

Armagh (Ulster SFC v Down): Blaine Hughes; James Morgan, Charlie Vernon, Paul Hughes; Aaron McKay, Brendan Donaghy, Mark Shields; Stephen Sheridan, Niall Grimley; Aidan Forker, Oisin O'Neill, Rory Grugan; Jamie Clarke, Stefan Campbell, Andrew Murnin.