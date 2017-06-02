Team news: Two debuts for Meath 02 June 2017





Meath's Ronan Jones Meath's Ronan Jones

Shane McEntee and Ronan Jones will make their first championship starts for Meath in Sunday’s Leinster SFC quarter-final against Louth.



Midfielder Jones appeared as a substitute in last year’s championship against Dublin and has overcome the injury that ruled him out of contention for U21 duty earlier in the year.



Mickey Burke is included at corner back having spent much of the league as a substitute with Brian Power missing out at centre back.

The team shows seven changes from the side that played Louth at the same stage last year. From 2016 wing backs Darragh Smyth and Alan Douglas, midfielders Harry Rooney and Cian O’Brien, and the full-forward line of Andrew Tormey, Michael Newman and Dalton McDonagh are all absent.

Meath (SFC v Louth):

1 - Paddy O’Rourke (Skryne)

2 - Mickey Burke (Longwood)

3 - Conor McGill (Ratoath)

4 - Donnacha Tobin (Blackhall Gaels)

5 - Padraic Harnan (Moynalvey)

6 - Donal Keogan (Rathkenny)

7 - Shane McEntee (Dunboyne)

8 - Bryan Menton (Donaghmore/Ashbourne)

9 - Ronan Jones (Dunboyne)

10 - James McEntee (Curraha)

11 - Cillian O’Sullivan (Moynalvey)

12 - Eamon Wallace (Ratoath)

13 - Graham Reilly (St Colmcilles) Captain

14 - Bryan McMahon (Ratoath)

15 - Donal Lenihan (Dunboyne)