Tyrone's Donnelly in the clear - report 01 June 2017





Tyrone's Mattie Donnelly and Derry's Niall Loughlin.

Tyrone All Star Mattie Donnelly is expected to escape punishment for his apparent tangle with Derry’s Chrissy McKaigue in last Sunday’s Ulster SFC quarter-final.

BBC Sport reports this afternoon that the Trillick clubman isn’t likely to face any sanction after video evidence from the incident at Celtic Park was inconclusive, which would leave him free to play in his county’s crunch encounter with Donegal on June 18th.

Referee Maurice Deegan took no action after Donnelly appeared to raise his hand towards McKaigue during the second-half of the Red Hands 11-point victory over the hosts.

Donnelly has already served two bans this season, having struck Cavan’s Sean Johnston in the opening round of the Dr McKenna Cup back in January and clashed with opponent Aidan O’Shea following the final whistle of their defeat to Mayo in Omagh.