Team news: Louth stay the same 01 June 2017





Tommy Durnin is about to gain possession against Meath during the O'Byrne Cup clash at Pairc Tailteann Tommy Durnin is about to gain possession against Meath during the O'Byrne Cup clash at Pairc Tailteann

Louth manager Colin Kelly has named an unchanged team for Sunday’s Leinster senior football championship quarter-final against Meath.

The Wee County scored an unconvincing five-point win over Wicklow last month and while Kelly has opted for the same starting 15 the Drogheda man has made a positional switch to his side.

Cooley Kickhams’ Darren Marks has been moved back to the half-back line from right half-forward in a switch with Anthony Williams, who will don the number 10 jersey against the Royals this weekend after having been black-carded the last day.

Elsewhere, things stay the same with Tommy Durnin and James Stewart partnering each other at centre-field and Eoin O’Connor and Ryan Burns once again leading the front lines at full-forward and left corner-forward, respectively.

Throw-in at Parnell Park is at 3pm.

Louth (Leinster SFC v Meath): Craig Lynch; Padraig Rath, Patrick Reilly, Kevin Carr; Conal McKeever, John Bingham, Darren Marks; Tommy Durnin, James Stewart; Anthony Williams, Paraic Smith, Bevan Duffy; Ruari Moore, Eoin O’Connor, Ryan Burns