Meath will always be Meath - Louth 'keeper

Louth keeper Craig Lynch along with Bevan Duffy and John Bingham have it under control against Meath in the O'Byrne Cup semi final at Pairc Tailteann. Louth keeper Craig Lynch along with Bevan Duffy and John Bingham have it under control against Meath in the O'Byrne Cup semi final at Pairc Tailteann.

Louth goalkeeper Craig Lynch knows the Wee County won't get anything easy against Meath.

The latest chapter in one of the GAA's most enduring rivalries will be written at Parnell Park on Sunday and Lynch acknowledges the threat posed by the Royals:

"Ever since I was a kid I've gone to every Louth and Meath championship game, so you don't need any extra motivation," the Naomh Mairtin clubman told The Drogheda Independent. "There's been a few tough days in Pairc Tailteann over the years but this Louth team is determined to change that and push on and give them a bit of a beating.

"We left Parnell Park very disappointed last year. We had a good league and we just never seemed to live up to expectation after. We want to right those wrongs this year.

"Meath will always be Meath. They've never put out a bad team - not one that I've seen, anyway. We know we'll have our backs against the wall. These guys are no slouches, so we'll have to get our house in order to beat them."