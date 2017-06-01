Time for Mourne men to push on, says McKernan 01 June 2017





Down's Kevin McKernan with Kerry's Aidan O'Mahony ©INPHO/Presseye/Matt Mackey Down's Kevin McKernan with Kerry's Aidan O'Mahony ©INPHO/Presseye/Matt Mackey

Down’s Kevin McKernan feels that Sunday’s Ulster SFC quarter-final against Armagh presents the perfect chance for him and his team mates to “push on” after last year’s disappointments.

2016 saw the Mourne County losing in all of their competitive outings, including a whopping 19-point loss to Monaghan in the Ulster championship, and while league survival has been a plus this season the Burren clubman says they’ll be looking to prove their critics wrong this weekend.

"It's great that we stayed up but we must push on from here," McKernan told the Belfast Telegraph.

"I know that our league form was maybe not the best but we are where we are. It's hard to avoid criticism in this day and age but no one hurts more than the players and I suppose social media gives a lot of people the opportunity to voice their opinion.

"Everyone is entitled to their view but it gets to the point where you're just saying to yourself, 'can you be a bit more positive and try and add to the whole thing in terms of what you can do for the county?'"

He added: "I don't think too many teams have had the turnover players we have had but our focus now is on putting in a good performance against Armagh.”