Players need more education on doping - Mortimer 01 June 2017





Former Mayo star Conor Mortimer believes the GAA should be doing more to educate its players on doping.

Writing in his PaddyPower blog, Mortimer highlighted the case of Kerry footballer Brendan O’Sullivan, who served a 21-week ban after the 2016 National League final having tested positive for MHA.

“At the minute players can only be tested after a game or at training and I personally think that it might be a good thing that they could be tested at any time as they would have more of their mind on it,” wrote the Shrule-Glencorrib man.

He continued: “The GAA has to put more emphasis on player education – as does the county’s medical teams – because players have enough to be doing rather than chasing someone to see if it’s alright to take a Lemsip.”

“Most of the issues that have reared their head have been down to a lack of knowledge and I firmly believe that the GAA should invest more in educating players.”