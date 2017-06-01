Kelly concerned by Louth lull 01 June 2017





Louth manager Colin Kelly.

©INPHO/Bryan Keane. Louth manager Colin Kelly.©INPHO/Bryan Keane.

Colin Kelly admits Louth have struggled to reproduce their best form since winning promotion to Division Two of the league.

Having gone off the boil in the latter stages of the league, the Wee County fell over the line in their Leinster SFC first-round clash with Wicklow last month and Kelly says a vastly-improved performance will be required against Meath when they return to Parnell Park this weekend.

"We need to get our quality up again because it hasn't been good enough for whatever reason," Louth's all-time top scorer told The Dundalk Democrat. "It's not through a lack of preparation or lack of effort from the lads.

"At the minute, there is a lull and we need to put our finger on it and get it back and get that bite back in training.

"Once you have an outing in the championship it stands to you and we got an eye opener against Wicklow as to what it takes to win. The 70 minutes will stand to us without a doubt."