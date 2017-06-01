McConville: Armagh have 'bags of scores in them' 01 June 2017





Oisin McConville believes that Armagh are a team “to get excited about” as they get set to enter the championship fray this weekend.

Kieran McGeeney’s charges meet Down on Sunday afternoon for an Ulster SFC derby in Newry (throw-in 2pm), where McConville feels the visitors have the edge on account of their options in attack.

"The only thing I'd say is, for people who are looking from afar and looking at Armagh and thinking, 'this is a really tough game', which it is... people are looking at Armagh as a Division 3 team, but I can tell you now, Armagh were by far the best team in that division,” the Crossmaglen man said on RTE 2fm’s Game On programme.

"I don't care who gets promotion or anything like that. This is an Armagh team who have absolutely bags of scores in them. I'm just worried about them a little bit defensively.

"This is an Armagh team to get excited about. They're very good going forward. There's a real enthusiasm about what's going on in Armagh as far as what can happen this weekend."

On the opposition this weekend, McConville added: "They have a little bit of momentum going into this. It is going to be a really, really close game, I just think Armagh have more scores in them than Down do.

"Until Sunday afternoon at 4.0, I'm going to remain very optimistic about our chances."