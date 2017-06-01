Watch: Kilkenny U21 'keeper denies Dubs with incredible save 01 June 2017





Everyone loves a great save and Kilkenny U21 goalkeeper Darren Brennan came up with one in injury-time last night to ensure his county’s passage through to the semi-finals of the Leinster championship.

The Cats laid down a marker by dethroning Dublin of their provincial crown with an impressive 0-21 to 0-16 quarter-final victory at Nowlan Park, where one of the highlights came in the dying stages courtesy of the quick reflexes of their trusty net-minder.

Have a look: