Carr confident ahead of Orchard derby 01 June 2017





Down defender Aidan Carr says Sunday’s Ulster SFC quarter-final derby against Armagh is a game they’ve been relishing since the draws for the All-Ireland SFC were made.

It has been 12 months since the Mourne men endured a 19-point hammering at the hands of Monaghan on the same stage and the Clonduff clubman is confident they can get a first win in the northern province in five long years when Kieran McGeeney’s side come to Newry this weekend.

"The Down-Armagh thing is always underlying and it is not going away anytime soon. No matter what competition we play each other the spice is going to be there,” Carr told The Irish News.

"When the draw came out everyone was pretty excited getting to play in Pairc Esler and the fact that it is against Armagh makes it extra special.

“I love playing in Newry and my only disappointment is that it is not a Saturday evening, because I think the atmosphere in Pairc Esler on a Saturday evening is something special."

He added: "Down have always been a team capable of pulling off one-off results, but the key is getting that first win in the Championship.

"If things don't go well in the first round then everyone is on an immediate downer and it is hard to know what way the backdoor will work out. So if you can get that first win it will add a spring to your step and increases everybody's mood about the place."