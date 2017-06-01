No excuses for Clare this time, says Bugler 01 June 2017





Clare's Brendan Bugler.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Clare's Brendan Bugler.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Clare defender Brendan Bugler says it’s “s*** or burst” for him and his team mates in this summer’s Munster senior hurling championship.

The Banner men face Limerick in Sunday’s provincial semi-final, vying for a first final berth in nine years despite having won the All-Ireland in 2013, and Bugler admits that the team’s poor record down south has been hanging over them ever since.

Speaking to The Irish Sun, the Whitegate clubman stated: “One Munster final and that was back in 2008, and our record since then has been cat!

“It’s not like we have gone into the first round or the Munster semi-finals not hoping to turn up. It just hasn’t happened for whatever reason, but we all love the Munster Championship in Clare.

“From watching growing up and the big crowds at the games, it’s a medal that we really want to get. There is no excuse any more. We had an excuse in 2014 because of the hangover from 2013.

“Then we were decimated with injuries in 2015 and last year it was nearly too close to the league. There are no excuses at all. It’s s*** or burst at this stage.

“Clare historically — even the great team that won the double league in the 1970s with Ger Loughnane and Seán Stack and them — they failed to win a Munster for whatever reason.

“Maybe it is something psychological, but we should have the confidence to know that we can do it having been successful at underage and having been successful in 2013. It’s just about getting it right on the day.”