'They're no good to Derry and they're no good to me' 01 June 2017





Derry manager Damian Barton.

Derry manager Damian Barton.

Derry boss Damian Barton says he doesn’t expect any more departures from his panel ahead of their first round qualifier clash in three weeks’ time.

Midfielder Padraig Cassidy and goalkeeper Thomas Mallon both opted out of the Oak Leafers’ squad in the build-up to last Sunday’s Ulster SFC quarter-final against Tyrone, which ended in an 11-point defeat, and Barton says he was “very disappointed” with the pair’s decision to leave the set-up.

“It’s hard to reconcile because you’re an eternal optimist who looks for the good qualities in people…I’m not suggesting Thomas hasn’t good qualities, or Padraig, but I personally believe this business of America and things like that, I wouldn’t tolerate it. I think it’s a junket.

“Why would the other players be sacrificing their potential to get on the pitch whenever somebody might be on the pitch and then just disappear a week later?

“I’m very disappointed that people decide not to play. It’s not about me, it’s about Derry.

“For whatever reason people walk away and I don't want to dwell on them, they're no good to Derry and they're no good to me.

“It is a big commitment but people are entitled to make their own decisions and, whether I like it or not, I’ve no control over that.”