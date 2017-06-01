"Once I can look at myself in the mirror every day, what more can I do?" 01 June 2017





Mickey Burke at the Meath Senior Football Press morning in Dowth Hall

The work is done and now it's all about producing the goods on the field of play, according to Meath's Mickey Burke

The preparation that goes into getting players into the best possible physical condition is something that is right down fitness fanatic Burke's alley and he feels in good shape ahead of Sunday's Leinster SFC quarter-final date with Louth.

“It is enjoyable. If you are an inter-county footballer or hurler you have to be committed. Seven days a week, from the word go when you start off,” he remarked.

“It's not the two hours out on the field, it's the 22 hours off it, your diet, your rest, your nutrition. You have to take all them things very seriously. Andy [McEntee] is a tough task master but it's been good, it has been very professional.”

The prime objective is to translate the countless hours spent on the training field and in the gym into medals and the Longwood clubman harbours big ambitions.

“You're a Meath footballer and you want to win things. I'm not training all year round and watching my diet just to come in in second place or go up and lose to Dublin, Kildare or Louth.

“I want to win medals. I have a Leinster medal, some people don't really give me that one. Of course, I'd like to have more medals. It's how you prepare yourself a lot of the time and I'm as professional as I can be.

“Once I can look at myself in the mirror every day, what more can I do? What more can 30 guys do? If you're doing that. At least you know you're giving it everything in the tank.”

The 31-year-old expects that the Royals will be put to the pin of their collar by their Wee County neighbours this weekend.

“It will be a tight pitch, local derby, it will be everything you expect from Louth. They had a good league campaign, got promoted. I watched the league final, they racked up a big score against Tipperary who we know are a good side.

“It'll be a tough ask but these are the games you want to play in.”