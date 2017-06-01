Video: GAA is California Dreamin'

01 June 2017

The West Coast Sevens in San Diego attracted 38 teams from 22 clubs across North America.

One of the newest and brightest GAA events anywhere outside Ireland has taken another leap forward in southern California. 

In only its fifth year, the ‘phenomenal’ West Coast Sevens in San Diego attracted 38 teams from 22 clubs across North America. 

“It has to be the biggest Sevens competition in the United States and Canada,” says San Diego stalwart Mick Ward. 

Teams came from Chicago, Vancouver, Denver, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Texas. 

This special report by Jerome Quinn also has interviews with participants from Dublin, Donegal, Tyrone, Down, Cork and Kerry. 




