Video: 'They've never seen Gaelic football before'

01 June 2017

360 children in England have been introduced to Gaelic Football

360 children in England have been introduced to Gaelic Football at a highly successful Hertfordshire Primary Schools Tournament at St Albans.

"It was a very positive day," says Armagh man and Hertfordshire GAA Community Development Officer Stephen Lavery. "Every kid left with a smile on their face." 

The third year of the event saw Year 4/5 boys and girls from 20 schools take part.  

Video report by Mark Quinn Video.  




