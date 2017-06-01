Video: 'They've never seen Gaelic football before'
360 children in England have been introduced to Gaelic Football
360 children in England have been introduced to Gaelic Football at a highly successful Hertfordshire Primary Schools Tournament at St Albans.
"It was a very positive day," says Armagh man and Hertfordshire GAA Community Development Officer Stephen Lavery. "Every kid left with a smile on their face."
The third year of the event saw Year 4/5 boys and girls from 20 schools take part.
Video report by Mark Quinn Video.