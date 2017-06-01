'We don't want to go out there and get annihilated' 01 June 2017





Carlow's Darragh Foley and Brian Murphy.

Carlow forward Darragh Foley has vowed that they will “give Dublin a game” in Saturday evening’s Leinster SFC quarter-final in Portlaoise.

The Barrowsiders head for O’Moore Park as 25/1 outsiders and while some are predicting the All-Ireland champions to put up a cricket score, Foley says he’s excited about lining up against Jim Gavin’s charges this weekend.

“When the draw was made at the start of the year and we saw that the winners of our Wexford clash would play Dublin, you did start to think about it a little bit,” he is quoted saying by the Irish Examiner.

“The well-wishers have been unreal. Just the other day, I received a letter from my old school, Tullow Community School. Just a ‘congratulations and all the best against Dublin’.

“We don’t want to go out there and get annihilated, as people are saying, that we’re going to get beaten by 20 points or whatever. We’re going to go out there, enjoy ourselves, do ourselves justice and give Dublin a game.”