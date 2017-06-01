Tipp won't win All-Ireland without Barrett - Tyrrell 01 June 2017





Tipperary's Cathal Barrett Tipperary's Cathal Barrett

Nine-time All-Ireland winner Jackie Tyrrell says he can’t see Tipperary retaining the Liam McCarthy Cup without the services of Cathal Barrett.

Barrett was reportedly axed from the Premier men’s panel this week over a breach of discipline and Kilkenny legend Tyrrell believes the defender’s absence will be a colossal blow to his county’s chances this summer.

“I don’t think they would win an All-Ireland without Cathal Barrett, I don’t think they could,” Tyrrell told the Irish Examiner.

“Looking at Galway now, and the strength of their forwards, you need all your big guns there. Now one man that has really impressed me is Donagh Maher, I was very impressed with him during the league and I know he picked up a hamstring injury.

“But he could potentially cover there and could potentially play. I’ve a lot of time for him but there’s also not too many Cathal Barretts growing on trees in Tipperary.”

He added: “They’ll really need him when it comes to the big games and when it comes to nailing down top corner-forwards, Cathal Barrett is your man for that. He’s aggressive and he offers so much to that Tipperary team, especially with James Barry there who’s not a natural full-back as well. He gives that security and it’ll be interesting to see how it unfolds.”