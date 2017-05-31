Clare announce senior hurling championship panel 31 May 2017





Clare joint-managers Gerry O'Connor and Donal Moloney.

Clare joint-bosses Donal Moloney and Gerry O'Connor have announced their championship panel ahead of Sunday's Munster SHC semi-final against Limerick in Thurles.

There are no major injury worries for the Banner men with captain Pat O’Connor in line to lead out his county for the first time in 2017 after undergoing shoulder surgery last December.

Conor McGrath could also be handed his first competitive start of the season having recovered from a shoulder injury which kept him out of the league while Shane O’Donnell has overcome a knee problem.

In total, there are seventeen clubs represented in a 37-man list with reigning club champions Ballyea leading the way with five panellists including vice-captain Tony Kelly.

Clare are bidding to make the provincial final for the first time since 2008.

2017 Clare senior hurling championship panel - Patrick Kelly, Jason McCarthy, Kevin Hehir, David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona), Andrew Fahey, Eoin Quirke, Brendan Bugler (Whitegate), Donal Tuohy, Cian Dillon (Crusheen), Conor McGrath, Cathal McInerney, Podge Collins (Cratloe), Ian Galvin, John Conlon, Colm Galvin, Oisin O'Brien (Clonlara), David McInerney (Tulla), Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin), Bobby Duggan (Clarecastle), Michael O'Neill (Kilmaley), Conor Cleary (St Josephs Miltown), David Conroy (St Joseph's Doora Barefield), Jack Browne, Tony Kelly - vice captain, Paul Flanagan, Niall Deasy, Gearoid O'Connell (Ballyea), Patrick O'Connor - Captain (Tubber), Aron Shanagher, Aaron Cunningham (Wolfe Tones na Sionna), David Reidy, Shane O'Donnell (Éire Óg Inis), Cathal Malone, Shane Golden, Seadna Morey, Jamie Shanahan (Sixmilebridge), Patrick Donnellan (O'Callaghan's Mills).