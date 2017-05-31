Cruciate blow for Gallagher 31 May 2017





Westmeath's Tommy Gallagher.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Westmeath's Tommy Gallagher.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Westmeath have been dealt a setback ahead of the All-Ireland SHC qualifiers.

Michael Ryan must plan without corner back Tommy Gallagher for the remainder of the campaign after a scan revealed that the Castlepollard clubman has damaged his cruciate ligament.

A source told hoganstand.com that Gallagher damaged the cruciate and medial ligaments in his knee and will be sidelined until early next year.

Gallagher was forced off in the Leinster SHC quarterfinal defeat to Offaly at Cusack Park last Saturday night.

The talented defender now joins a long list of inter-county players who either have or are currently recovering from the dreaded injury.

Westmeath are not in action now until July 1st when the first round of the qualifiers are scheduled to be played.